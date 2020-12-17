Man pepper-sprays Subway worker during attempted robbery in Abbotsford

Victim was not seriously injured in incident on Wednesday night

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to try to track down a man who robbed a Subway restaurant on Wednesday night (Dec 16).

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said the robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Subway at 2618 McMillan Rd. when a man walked into the restaurant and demanded cash.

Bird said the worker began to open the cash register, and the suspect pepper-sprayed her. She was able to run out of the restaurant and call police. She was not seriously injured.

The assailant is a white man in his 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, black hat, white hoodie and jeans. Bird said a more thorough description might be available after police review CCTV footage

The suspect did not obtain any cash, and nothing else was stolen.

“This act of violence and threats is unacceptable. The victim will have access to Victim Services and their resources,” she said.

Bird said police would like to talk to anyone who might have been in the area of McMillan and Old Yale roads Wednesday between 9:30 and 10:15 p.m. and who saw a person matching the suspect’s description or has CCTV or dash-cam footage. They are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

