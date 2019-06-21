Man now faces five charges in relation to 3 robberies at Abbotsford pizza restaurant

Kolton Klassen was first arrested and charged with one robbery on June 9

D-Hut Pizza in Abbotsford was the target of three recent robberies. A man has now been charged with all three of them. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A man who was charged with the robbery of an Abbotsford pizza restaurant has now been charged with two previous incidents at the same business.

Police announced on June 12 that Kolton Klassen, 27, had been charged with one count of robbery from June 9.

On that day at about 8 p.m., police said a man entered D-Hut Pizza on Clearbrook Road, produced a knife, demanded and obtained cash, and fled on foot.

A patrol officer who was in the area at the time was flagged down by an employee.

A description of the suspect was then broadcast to other officers and, within a minute, the man was located a block away and arrested.

After Kolton was charged, police said he was being investigated for two previous robberies – one on May 29 and the other on June 8 – at the same restaurant.

Those two incidents also involved a man with a knife.

According to the provincial court database, Kolton was charged on June 18 in relation to the other two robberies.

He has now been charged with one count of robbery from May 29, and one count of robbery and one count of disguising his face for the incident on June 8.

Kolton also faces an additional charge – disguising his face – from June 9, for a total of five charges among the three incidents.

According to the provincial court database, Klassen is also before the courts for two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (PPT) in Abbotsford in September 2017. He has been ordered to stand trial, but a date for that has not yet been set.

Klassen also a 2011 conviction for PPT, for which he received a 12-month conditional sentence.

