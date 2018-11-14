Man missing from Abbotsford was not dressed for the weather

Police say Ngamphon Khamkong was wearing shorts and no shirt when last seen Nov. 8

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Police say that Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, was last seen early that morning in the 27900 block of Maclure Road, a rural area of Abbotsford located north of Fraser Highway and west of Lefeuvre Road.

“We are concerned about his well-being as he was not dressed for the cold-weather elements we are experiencing,” said Sgt. Judy Bird.

Khamkong is Asian, speaks Thai, and was last seen wearing gumboots, shorts and no shirt. He is 5′ 6″ and has short dark hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).