Man may face charges after crash near Rossland

Older driver lost control while trying to pass another vehicle

A driver may face charges after an incident that injured two people on Sunday night.

Trail RCMP say they responded to a call-out for a motor vehicle accident on Sunday evening on Highway 3B, between Rossland and the Nancy Greene junction.

They say a 74-year-old man in his 2013 Dodge Ram pick-up attempted to pass another vehicle when he lost control and rolled his truck into the ditch.

Snowy conditions and speed relative to weather were considered factors in the accident.

Police say two passengers in the truck were injured and taken for an assessment at the Trail hospital.

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident and the driver may be facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

RCMP advise all motorists to slow down and take their time when travelling in winter conditions.