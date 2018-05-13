Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

  • May. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A knife-wielding assailant killed a 29-year-old man and injured four others in a lively neighbourhood near Paris’ famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police Saturday night. The Islamic State group claimed the attacker as one of its “soldiers.”

Counterterrorism authorities took charge of the investigation, and President Emmanuel Macron vowed that France would not bow to extremists despite being the target of multiple deadly attacks in recent years.

A French judicial official says friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning in Strasbourg.

More coming.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Second drive-through restaurant proposed for Turtle Bay Crossing
Next story
Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Just Posted

Letter: Stumped by two-bridge plan for Sicamous

  • 11 hours ago

 

MP Report: Housing is a Human Right

 

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

  • 11 hours ago

 

Prince Rupert golf course on the road to improvement

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read