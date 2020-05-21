Man killed in early morning hit and run in Surrey

Police say he was found unconscious on road at intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street

Surrey RCMP investigate after a man was killed in a hit and run at the intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street early this morning (Thursday, May 21). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A man is dead after a hit and run in Whalley early Thursday morning (May 21).

Surrey RCMP say at about 3:30 a.m., they were called about an unconscious man in the middle of road at the intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not released information about his identity or age.

Police also say the involved vehicle and driver did not remain at the scene of the collision.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Surrey Now Leader