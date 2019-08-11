The WR Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake connects Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Instagram

Man jumping through traffic causes multi-vehicle collision

The man wasn't hit, but caused four cars to collide

  • Aug. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A pedestrian who jumped in and out of traffic on the Highway 97 bridge caused a multi-vehicle collision, sources said.

At approximately 10:3o p.m. on Aug. 11, emergency responders received reports of a man walking through traffic in the westbound lanes of the WR Bennett bridge.

READ MORE: Body found in Okanagan Lake

As traffic came to a halt near the peak of the bridge, four cars collided with one another, according to an eye witness.

The cars had to wait for tow trucks to clear the area.

At 11:35 p.m. traffic resumed.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Morning moose mosey

David Venn Reporter, Kelowna Capital News Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
New MRI crane-lifted into Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital
Next story
Revelstoke landfill in trouble with B.C.’s environmental protection division

Just Posted

Most Read