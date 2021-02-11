Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

A man who drove a crashed, flaming vehicle and allegedly resisted arrest in Kelowna will not face any charges.

On Feb. 10 at approx. 4 p.m., police responded to multiple calls about the man who had crashed into a median and a ditch, and was driving in the oncoming lane of Tower Ranch Boulevard.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the vehicle was reportedly on fire, yet the man continued to drive it.

Police located the vehicle near a local golf course where it had stopped after crashing through a fence.

“Officers attempted to extract the driver from the smoking vehicle and place him under arrest. The man allegedly resisted but was eventually taken into custody,” stated RCMP in a statement on Feb. 11.

Police discovered the man was suffering from a medical emergency, and the man was sent to the hospital.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, was notified of the incident but determined it did not need to investigate.

RCMP believe the medical incident cause the crash.

“It is believed at this time that the medical issue being experienced by the driver was the cause of his erratic driving and subsequent actions. No charges are being considered at this time, and no further information is being released,” stated RCMP.

