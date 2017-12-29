Man injured after truck crashes into creek

Nelson fire crews used the Jaws of Life and other rescue tools to remove the driver of a truck that ended up in Cottonwood Creek after a rollover accident on Highway 6 early Friday morning.

“Upon arrival of the first crew, a pickup truck was observed laying on its side, in the creek, with the driver still trapped in the freezing-cold water,” stated a release from the Nelson Fire and Rescue Services after the 7 a.m. incident at Perrier Road.

The release stated the victim was lifted out of the damaged vehicle after the roof was removed.

“The male patient was brought up the steep, snowy slope of the creek,” stated the release, adding that the injured man was hypothermic from his exposure to the cold creek water. Both Nelson Police members and the BC Ambulance Service assisted in the rescue.

The victim was transported to Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital. His condition was not considered life-threatening.

The release also says that a passenger of the truck got out of the vehicle and left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Sgt. Brian Weber of the Nelson police said, “We are looking for anyone who was in that vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the accident.” He said police are not certain how many people were in the truck when it crashed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Nelson Police.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services said the crash serves as a reminder to motorists to take extra caution when driving in icy conditions.