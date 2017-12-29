Man injured after truck crashes into creek

Jaws of Life used after truck crashes into Cottonwood Creek.

Nelson fire crews used the Jaws of Life and other rescue tools to remove the driver of a truck that ended up in Cottonwood Creek after a rollover accident on Highway 6 early Friday morning.

“Upon arrival of the first crew, a pickup truck was observed laying on its side, in the creek, with the driver still trapped in the freezing-cold water,” stated a release from the Nelson Fire and Rescue Services after the 7 a.m. incident at Perrier Road.

The release stated the victim was lifted out of the damaged vehicle after the roof was removed.

“The male patient was brought up the steep, snowy slope of the creek,” stated the release, adding that the injured man was hypothermic from his exposure to the cold creek water.

The victim was transported to Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital. His condition was not known.

The release also says that a passenger of the truck got out of the vehicle and left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Both the Nelson Police Department and BC Ambulance Service assisted in the rescue, stated the release.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Nelson Police.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to take extra caution when driving in cold and icy conditions and to ensure the vehicle is equipped with proper snow tires.