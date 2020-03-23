Man in jail after early-morning break-and-enter

Homeowner woke to find man breaking into his house

A Castlegar resident got a nasty surprise in the middle of the night last Friday.

RCMP say he was awakened from his sleep after hearing noises at about 2 a.m.

The man got out of bed to investigate and found a burglar inside his house. He confronted the suspect who immediately ran away.

RCMP attended and located a man matching the suspect’s description hiding in bushes nearby.

The suspect tried to run when confronted by police, but he was caught after a brief chase and “physical confrontation.”

Chad Carr of Castlegar, 49, has been formally charged with forcible entry.

He was remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in Kelowna Law Courts in April.

Castlegar News