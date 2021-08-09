Man in hospital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

