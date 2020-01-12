Man in hospital after being stabbed during fight in Abbotsford

An altercation between two men on Saturday night in Abbotsford resulted in one of them being stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Abbotsford Police said the incident took place at about 5:45 p.m. in the 32200 block of Marshall Road.
Police say two men got into a fight in the driveway. Pepper spray was used, and the victim – a man in his 40s – was stabbed.
The victim remains in hospital.
The investigation is still in its early stages, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).