Man in custody after police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

Emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Fire crews and police took over a building in New Westminster Sunday night. (Alita Kippan/Twitter)

One man is in custody after emergency crews descended on an apartment building in New Westminster Sunday night.

In a Monday morning post, police said that they had responded to reports of an explosion.

“No one was injured. We will be executing a search warrant and examining the scene with a drug lab team,” police tweeted.

In a series of posts to social media, neighbour Alita Kippan said that at least police SUVs, an ambulance, four fire trucks, a mobile police command centre and what looked like two mobile police labratories had set up shop at the corner of Carnarvon and Elliot Streets as of just before 5 p.m.

Throughout the evening, Kippan said, crews in hazmat suits entered the apartment building before exiting and being hosed off by fire crews.

