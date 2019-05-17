Man in custody after fleeing from Elk Valley RCMP

One man is in custody after fleeing from police near Elko.

One man is in custody after fleeing from police near Elko.

Early Thursday morning, Elk Valley RCMP received a request to assist with the apprehension of a man involved in a domestic dispute in Cranbrook.

According to a release by RCMP, the man fled from Elk Valley RCMP when police attempted to intercept him on Highway 3 near Elko. Police did not pursue.

The investigation continued throughout the day, prompting a heavy police presence in the South Country. The male was eventually located and arrested without incident at a residence in Baynes Lake.

He is currently in custody and is facing several new criminal charges. RCMP reported no injuries as a result of this incident.