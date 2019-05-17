File photo

Man in custody after fleeing from Elk Valley RCMP

One man is in custody after fleeing from police near Elko.

Early Thursday morning, Elk Valley RCMP received a request to assist with the apprehension of a man involved in a domestic dispute in Cranbrook.

According to a release by RCMP, the man fled from Elk Valley RCMP when police attempted to intercept him on Highway 3 near Elko. Police did not pursue.

The investigation continued throughout the day, prompting a heavy police presence in the South Country. The male was eventually located and arrested without incident at a residence in Baynes Lake.

He is currently in custody and is facing several new criminal charges. RCMP reported no injuries as a result of this incident.

