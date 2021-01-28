RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)

Man in critical condition after becoming pinned under ATV near West Kelowna

The 60-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after driving his ATV over an embankment

  • Jan. 28, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 60-year-old Kelowna man is suffering life-threatening injuries after driving an ATV over an embankment and becoming pinned underneath it.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting a response by RCMP, fire crews and paramedics to a forest service road outside West Kelowna.

The man, believed to have been the driver of the vehicle, was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital. A 52-year-old Kelowna woman, who was a passenger on the ATV, was not injured.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the matter.

