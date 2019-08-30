(THE NEWS/files)A man was evacuated by air ambulance at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Man in critical condition after balcony fall in Maple Ridge

Evacuated by air ambulance

  • Aug. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man fell off a balcony in Maple Ridge Thursday night, although injuries are not known.

Reports say the man fell from a house located on 238th Street.

Maple Ridge Fire Rescue Asst. fire chief Timo Juurakko said firefighters responded to a call about a fall at 11:01 p.m. One crew went to the scene while another monitored the landing zone for the air ambulance at Yennadon elementary.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they evacuated a man in critical condition by air ambulance.

The incident is not a criminal matter nor is it a work place incident and thus police are not involved, Ridge Meadows RCMP said online.

More to follow.

Previous story
Saanich woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember
Next story
Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Just Posted

Most Read