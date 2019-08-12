Man hurt in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP say officers found a man with an 'apparent head injury' in Whalley

Surrey RCMP say a man suffered an “apparent head injury” in a shooting early Monday morning.

It happened in Whalley, in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard.

Police say they received reports of the incident, and officers arrived to find the injured man.

“He was treated in hospital for his injury and has since been released,” according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Police are describing the incident as “targeted.”

Including this latest incident, there have been at least 24 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Anyone with further information or who may have CCTV of this latest incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

