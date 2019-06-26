Man hit by vehicle while sitting on a curb near Our Place in Victoria

One man was sent to hospital after being hit on Pandora Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two witnesses said the man was sitting on a curb near Our Place when he was hit by a van, which was backing onto Pandora’s eastbound lane. He was briefly pinned under the vehicle before the driver pulled forward, according to one of the witnesses.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded. The man was conscious and breathing but taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

The driver remained on scene until emergency crews cleared the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

Victoria police continue to investigate the incident.

Emergency crews have just left the scene in front of Our Place Society on Pandora, where a pedestrian was hit. He was conscious and breathing but taken away on a stretcher. A witness said the man was hit while sitting on a curb by a vehicle backing up. #yyj pic.twitter.com/vj2fcGMpkB — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) June 26, 2019

