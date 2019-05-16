Man guilty of 2016 Nanaimo drive-by shooting attempt sentenced to nine years

Armaan Singh Chandi guilty of use of prohibited firearm with intention of committing murder

Armaan Singh Chandi, arrested following a 2016 drive-by shooting in Nanaimo, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo May 16. (News Bulletin file)

A man arrested following a 2016 drive-by shooting on Wakesiah Avenue in Nanaimo was sentenced to nine years.

Armaan Singh Chandi, 22, was one of two men arrested following the shooting on March 1, 2016. He and Inderpal Singh Aujla, 22, were apprehended following a multi-jurisdictional car chase that ended in Duncan. The man who was shot at, a Vancouver Island University international student, was innocent, not the intended target, and wasn’t physically injured.

Chandi was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Thursday by Judge Robin Baird, with Caroline Narraway and Nick Barber, co-Crown counsel, and Richard Fowler, defence counsel, making submissions. Crown sought a 10-year jail sentence, while Fowler sought a range of eight to nine years.

Chandi was found guilty of guilty of use of prohibited firearm with intention of committing murder, concealing his face with intention of committing an indictable offence, dangerous driving and failing to stop for a peace officer by Baird in February. He was found not guilty of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The case went to trial in January and prior to that, Aujla pleaded guilty to use of a restricted firearm for attempted murder and fleeing from police. He was sentenced to seven years in jail by a provincial court judge on Feb. 7.

There was a discrepancy over what Chandi would be credited for time served. Crown contended he had 471 days and Fowler said 757 days.

