Man goes to pub after stabbing in Saanich

Police found the injured man in the Red Lion Inn after the stabbing at a nearby gas station

A 29-year-old man went to a Saanich pub after being stabbed at a nearby gas station early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Julie Fast said police responding to the stabbing found the man at the Red Lion Inn after another man had stabbed him at the Shell station at the corner of Douglas Street and Saanich Road.

It is not clear why the injured man went to the pub after being stabbed. Answering a follow up question, Fast said “they likely went there to get away from the suspect.”

The initial stabbing happened after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. The man and a 33-year old woman had gone to the gas station to purchase cigarettes. After they had made their purchase, a 25-year-old man unknown to the couple approached them to ask for a cigarette.

“When they refused, an argument ensued and the suspect punched the woman in the face,” said Fast. “Her boyfriend stepped in to stop the assault and in doing so, was stabbed by the suspect.”

Saanich Police responding to the scene found the stabbed man and the woman in the pub across the street from the gas station. Ambulance crews then took the man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he remains. Fast added that the woman suffered minor injuries not requiring hospitalization.

A 25-year-old man will appear in court Thursday facing charges of aggravated assault, assault and robbery.

