Man from Mexico reported missing in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.
Antonio Fernandez was last seen Monday, May 25 at 1 a.m. in the 32600 block of Simon Avenue when he went outside to have a cigarette.
Fernandez is from Mexico and does not speak English.
He is six feet tall and 190 pounds, and has dark short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue winter coat and white tennis shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).