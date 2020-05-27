Man from Mexico reported missing in Abbotsford

Antonio Fernandez, 29, was last seen on Monday, May 25

Antonio Fernandez was last seen on Monday, May 25 in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Antonio Fernandez was last seen Monday, May 25 at 1 a.m. in the 32600 block of Simon Avenue when he went outside to have a cigarette.

Fernandez is from Mexico and does not speak English.

He is six feet tall and 190 pounds, and has dark short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue winter coat and white tennis shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

Abbotsford News