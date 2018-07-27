(Burnaby RCMP)

Man found stabbed in Burnaby’s Central Park

Same park where senior was attacked this month and where 13-year-old Marissa Shen was killed

  • Jul. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed Thursday evening in Burnaby’s Central Park.

RCMP said Friday the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the park near Patterson SkyTrain Station, the same park where an elderly man was seriously assaulted earlier this month, and where 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was killed and found dead just over a year ago.

READ MORE: One year later, still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Two suspects were involved. The first is described as a First Nations man, about 40 to 45 years old, six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a red shirt and blue pants.

The second suspect is described as a white man, also about 40 to 45 years old, with a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers.

