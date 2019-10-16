Man found dead in Vallican

Police are calling the death of a man in Vallican last week suspicious.

On Oct. 8 at approximately 10 a.m. Nelson RCMP responded to a call from the Vallican area and found a 47-year-old man dead on private property.

Police are now investigating the sudden death, which appears to have occurred the same day. They did not release a cause of death or the man’s name. An autopsy was expected to be conducted this week.

The B.C. Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation; the Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province.