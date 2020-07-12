RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)(File photo)

Man found dead in Sicamous near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

  • Jul. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The vehicle of interest associated with the suspicious death of a woman in Edmonton has been located by the RCMP in Sicamous, British Columbia.

At around 5 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, police attended a residence in the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place after a deceased woman was located. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a news release later in the day, seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest believed to be associated with the woman’s death.

On the evening of July 11, 2020, Sicamous RCMP located the white 2019 Toyota Tacoma sought by the EPS. A 39-year-old man suspect, who is believed to have been operating the Toyota Tacoma, was located deceased a short distance away from the vehicle.

At this time, the Coroners Service of British Columbia will be conducting the autopsy on the 39-year-old man. The EPS will maintain the investigation into the woman’s death, while continuing to work closely with the Sicamous RCMP. An autopsy on the woman has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Homicide Section is not looking for any additional suspects at this time. More information will be provided following autopsy results.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Kelowna Capital News

