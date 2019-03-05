Man found at Cowichan Lake beach after car crash

Two dozen members of Cowichan Search and Rescue were called out to Beaver Lake near Lake Cowichan Thursday night.

Beaver Lake is between Mesachie Lake and the town of Lake Cowichan. (Google Maps)

“Cowichan Search and Rescue was paged out last night around 6 p.m. to assist RCMP in the search for a missing man in the Lake Mesachie area,” said SAR president Jamie Tudway-Cains on Friday afternoon.

Mounties had been investigating a vehicle that had been abandoned after crashing into a fence.

There was a concern for the driver’s safety.

“He was ultimately found at a beach on Lake Cowichan. Cold but otherwise okay, Tudway-Cains said.