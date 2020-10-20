Man found after spending overnight stuck in car in a ditch near Onion Lake

A man has been transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace after spending Monday (Oct. 19) night trapped in his car in a ditch near Onion Lake.
Kitimat RCMP said the incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday night, but the man wasn’t found by anyone until around 8 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 20).
“Because of the location — it’s about three kilometres off Hirsch Creek Main by Onion Lake and the vehicle was covered in brush and extensively damaged, so it wasn’t very visible from the road,” Cst. Jenny Muckle of the Kitimat RCMP said.
Muckle added that there was no cell service and the man was pinned inside the car, so he wasn’t able to get out to try to call for help. Police said he was the only occupant in the car.
BC Ambulance, Terrace and Kitimat Fire, Kitimat RCMP, and Kitimat Emergency Health Services (EHS) attended the scene, and the man was taken to Mills Memorial Hospital with injuries that police said aren’t believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Police said they believe a tire on the car got caught on loose gravel and pulled the man over the edge of the embankment, but they are still investigating why the incident occurred.
