Man flees scene after car jumps median, crashes into oncoming vehicle near Duncan

Traffic on TCH tied up for hours

Northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan came almost to a standstill for hours after an accident near the Green Road intersection on the afternoon of Oct. 8. (Dana Thorne photo)

A traffic accident on the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, Oct. 8 tied up north-bound traffic for hours just as people were leaving work for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment were called to the intersection of Green Road and the Trans-Canada Highway for what was initially reported as a six-vehicle collision.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said that when officers arrived, they located two vehicles, a white Chevy Trax and a Grey BMW.

She said the driver of the Chevy Trax, a 53-year-old Duncan woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

“The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old Colwood man, fled the scene on foot,” Shoihet said.

“Several witnesses followed him prior to police arrival. He was located a short distance away and arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a collision.”

Shoihet said witnesses reported the southbound BMW jumped the median, striking the northbound Chevy, causing it to spin around and strike the barrier.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but speed and impairment haven’t been ruled out,” she said.

Cowichan Valley Citizen