Man fell out of his boat at Hamsterly Beach, fire crews called

A man fell out of his boat near Hamsterly Beach at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saanich fire crews were on scene shortly after.

The man was trying to reach for a fallen oar when he slipped into the lake.

Someone from shore called for help while the man clung to the side of the boat. He wasn’t alone as the other passenger, a woman, was still in the boat. The fire department dispatched a boat to rescue the man from the water and tow the boat to shore.

Saanich Fire Captain Rob Jones says both the passengers are fine and called the ordeal a minor rescue.

