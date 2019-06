Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue are working to bring the man to safety

The Kelowna Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are currently looking for an injured man along the rail trail below Dilworth Mountain.

The man reportedly fell from his BMX bike, 60 feet down a ravine, about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews are bringing in a gator to access the man, who is believed to be in his 40s.

Crews are set up at the top of Dilworth Mountain as well as the rail trail, heading east.

More to come.

