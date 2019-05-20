Man facing 12 charges after fleeing from Cranbrook, Elk Valley RCMP

A man is facing 12 charges after fleeing from police in Cranbrook and the Elk Valley.

Elk Valley RCMP reported that after becoming involved in a domestic dispute in Cranbrook on Thursday May 16, Brock Johnson of Calgary fled from police and was later arrested without incident in the Baynes Lake area.

Johnson will be appearing in Cranbrook court for Judicial Interim Release on Tuesday, May 21 charged with (1) Dangerous operation of a Conveyance, (2) Flight from Police, (3) Willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer, (4) Failing to stop, (5) Public mischief, (6) Criminal harassment, (7) Publication of intimate image without consent, (8) Uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage, as well as four counts of a Breach of undertaking or recognizance.