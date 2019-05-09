Man facing 10 charges in Princeton armed kidnapping makes court appearance

Afshin Maleki Ighani is facing a variety of firearms and assault charges

A man facing 10 charges in relation to an alleged armed kidnapping appeared in a B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton Thursday.

Afshin Maleki Ighani, 47, is charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Jodie Walker and Christopher Gliege in Princeton on April 17, 2017.

Ighani’s trial had been on hold since December, when new information surfaced regarding one of the two people that were allegedly kidnapped, Jodie Walker.

He is facing 10 charges including two charges of kidnapping using a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence or registration, pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Ighani is expected back in court Friday.

