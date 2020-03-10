Man faces charges after shots fired in Abbotsford

Police say gunshots appeared to have been fired from inside house by man in 'mental distress'

An Abbotsford man was arrested last night after shots were fired inside a home in the Clearbrook area.

Police say they were called to the 32000 block of Clinton Avenue at 8:22 p.m. after people in the area reported hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke coming from the window of a home.

Officers who arrived on the scene saw bullet holes in the building. The holes, police said in a press release issued Tuesday, appeared to originate form the home’s interior.

Police negotiated for an hour with a man inside who, they say, appeared to have been in “mental distress.” He eventually surrendered without interest and was taken to hospital for assessment. He was later transferred to police custody. He is expected to face numerous gun-related charges.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News