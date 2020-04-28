Man extricated from wreckage of truck he allegedly stole, crashed north of Boston Bar

The Prince George man has been charged with posession of stolen property and other offences

A man has been charged after allegedly stealing and crashing a truck before being extricated from the wreckage by fire crews north of Boston Bar.

Police say the man was driving a truck reported stolen from Boston Bar early Monday morning, headed towards the Village of Lytton. The grey Dodge Ram 2500 was spotted by officers patrolling for the stolen vehicle around 8 a.m. Monday, a police news release stated, driving above the speed limit along Highway 1.

Moments later officers came across the stolen vehicle, after it seemingly left the travel portion of the roadway and became involved in a collision, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey stated Tuesday. Fire crews extricated the man from the wreckage and he was transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for medical attention O’Donaghey added.

Police have since charged 27-year-old Justin Bjorklund with posession of stolen property under $5,000 as well as posession of identity documents and breach of probation. The investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.

The RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and haven’t yet spoken to police to call the Lytton detachment at 250-455-2225.

