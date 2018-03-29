Man escapes burning van near Topaz Park

A man believed to be in his 30s and with no fixed address escaped uninjured from a van that caught fire in a parking lot near Topaz Park.

A man believed to be in his 30s and with no fixed address escaped uninjured from a van that caught fire in a parking lot near Topaz Park.

Cst. Stephen Pannekoek of Victoria Police said Thursday morning that the incident is not suspicious. The man was sleeping inside the van when the fire started. It is believed the fire started when a candle tipped over, igniting the inside of the van.

The fire totaled the vehicle and left behind large burn marks on an exterior wall of a nearby building.

Victoria Police and members of the Victoria Fire Department responded to the incident near the intersection Summit Avenue and Nanaimo Street, not far from Victoria’s border with Saanich.