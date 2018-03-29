Man escapes burning van near Topaz Park

A man believed to be in his 30s and with no fixed address escaped uninjured from a van that caught fire in a parking lot near Topaz Park.

  • Mar. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man believed to be in his 30s and with no fixed address escaped uninjured from a van that caught fire in a parking lot near Topaz Park.

Cst. Stephen Pannekoek of Victoria Police said Thursday morning that the incident is not suspicious. The man was sleeping inside the van when the fire started. It is believed the fire started when a candle tipped over, igniting the inside of the van.

The fire totaled the vehicle and left behind large burn marks on an exterior wall of a nearby building.

Victoria Police and members of the Victoria Fire Department responded to the incident near the intersection Summit Avenue and Nanaimo Street, not far from Victoria’s border with Saanich.

Previous story
Personal stories offer insight into why change is needed
Next story
City considering realigning Georgia Greenway to save three trees

Just Posted

Man escapes burning van near Topaz Park

  • 10 hours ago

 

In Our Opinion: The sound of cherry trees

  • 10 hours ago

 

B.C.’s top court strikes down conservative activist’s $11 million claim against judges

  • 10 hours ago

 

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read