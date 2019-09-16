Man equipped with bear spray, tools caught in Oak Bay laundry room

Oak Bay Police arrested a man hiding in the laundry room of an apartment building at Transit Road and Newport Avenue who is believed to have broken in. (Google Earth Image)

Oak Bay police arrested a man hiding in the laundry room of an apartment building at the intersection of Newport Avenue and Transit Road at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

The man has a long criminal history and the fact that he was in possession of bear spray was concerning to police, said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

He also had tools and drugs on him.

“This prolific offender was equipped to commit property crimes but perhaps more concerning is that fact that he was carrying bear spray,” Bernoties said. “I’m pleased our members were able to quickly apprehend him without incident.”

The call originated from a report that a rock had smashed through the lobby window of an apartment building in the area.

The man is scheduled to appear in court today.

