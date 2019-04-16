Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

Peachland residents are warning others about a man in a white van on Clements Crescent

Residents are warning others about a creepy individual patrolling Peachland streets in a white van.

Lorna Dionne posted in a Peachland neighbourhood Facebook page Monday night, saying a man in his 40s followed her 13-year-old daughter home in a white van with darkened back windows.

The man drove behind her from the IGA parking lot on Clements Crescent, honking the horn.

“She very smartly and obviously (loudly) called her dad to alert the driver that she was aware and reporting him. He then sped off,” Dionne said.

Another woman, Rae Schan, posted in the Facebook group around the same time, warning people to watch out for a white car circling the IGA parking lot. A man in a black hoodie approached her gated complex twice, she said in a Facebook post.

Schan also reported a white van that was circling Clements Cresent that was playing an ice cream truck song which she described as “extremely creepy.”

Emails have been sent to the RCMP for comment.

READ MORE: Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

READ MORE: Woman arrested after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

READ MORE: A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.