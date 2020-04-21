Man dies of overdose in Nelson park

Police say much of local drug supply may be contaminated with dangerous substances

Police believe the death of a man in Hendryx Street Park in Nelson on Sunday morning was the result of a drug overdose.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and is believed to be the result of a street drug overdose but has not been confirmed,” the Nelson Police Department said in a news release.

First responders arrived at the park to find a member of the public giving first aid treatment to the unresponsive man, but they were unable to revive him.

The news release states police are investigating what drugs were involved, and suggests many local street drugs may contain substances users are unaware of.

“Due to information gathered it appears much of the illicit drug supply in town may be of danger to those who consume it. Drug consumers are advised not to use alone, to carry naloxone and to get drugs tested if possible.”

