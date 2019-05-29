Man dies in Southside traffic accident

A vehicle crash on May 20 on the Southside left one person dead and one injured.

A vehicle accident on May 20 on the Southside left one man dead, the RCMP said in a news release. (Lakes District News file photo)

A vehicle crash on May 20 on the Southside left one person dead and one injured.

Burns Lake RCMP received a report at around 10:30 p.m. on that day of a deadly vehicle collision on Keefes Landing Road in Southbank, according to an RCMP news release.

Once investigators arrived at the crash site they found a deceased male who had been thrown from the vehicle.

The accident was first reported by a passing driver who informed a Southbank homeowner that the motorist was transporting the injured vehicle occupant from the accident site to the hospital.

An RCMP member from the Burns Lake detachment met with the injured person at the northside of Francois Lake and took them to the Lakes District Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash, with a traffic analyst assisting the Burns Lake RCMP in the probe.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who might have dash camera footage or photos related to it should contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook