Man dies in fire at Fernie Mobile Home Park

A fire broke out on Monday at the Fernie Mobile Home Park, claiming the life of one resident

A Fernie resident died after a fire broke out at their residence at the Fernie Mobile Home Park on Cokato Rd. on Family Day.

Emergency services received a call on Monday, Feb. 15 about a mobile home fire at the park at 11:26 a.m., with RCMP, Fernie Fire and Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responding.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, one elderly male, who was a resident of the park died in the fire. There were no other injuries reported.

The B.C. coroner is investigating the circumstances and cause of death of the resident, and Fernie Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of the fire. No other homes were damaged.

