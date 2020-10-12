Man dies after Sunday afternoon crash in Salmon Arm

A Sorrento man in his 40s has died after a Sunday afternoon crash in Salmon Arm.
RCMP responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3200-block of 50th St. SW, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the crash was reported by a farmer in the area, but believe there were no witnesses to the incident.
Investigators determined a green pickup truck was travelling northbound, when it veered off the road, hitting trees and flipping into the Salmon River. Criminality is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was dead at the scene. The B.C.Coroner’s Service is investigating.
