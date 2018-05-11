Man declared dead after he collapsed on Fulton Street

RCMP say cause of death is unknown and is waiting for coroner's report

A man has been declared dead after being found collapsed on a sidewalk in the Fulton Street and 8th Avenue block. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

A man has been declared dead after he was found collapsed on a sidewalk in the Fulton Street and Eighth Avenue West block on Friday night.

Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP confirmed that at 7 p.m., RCMP officers were waved down by a gentleman on Fulton Street who said the male had collapsed on the street.

Officers attended to the man, and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived and he was declared dead.

Gerrits said the cause of death is unknown.

“It’s pretty hard to say right now, it’s still early in the investigation,” he said. “We’re waiting to see what the coroner’s investigation reveals.”

More to follow.

