Man dead in ‘targeted’ shooting in East Vancouver

Several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street

A man is dead after a targeted shooting in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

Police said several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street at about 8 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Based on the information collected thus far, investigators said there is no risk to the general public.

This marks Vancouver’s 12th homicide of the year.

