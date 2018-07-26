Man dead in ‘targeted’ shooting in East Vancouver

Several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street

  • Jul. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man is dead after a targeted shooting in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

Police said several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street at about 8 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Based on the information collected thus far, investigators said there is no risk to the general public.

This marks Vancouver’s 12th homicide of the year.

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton city crime stats up slightly
Next story
UPDATED: Firefighters prevented blaze from spreading to standing timber, says fire chief

Just Posted

Altercation leads to plunge from balcony

  • 10 hours ago

 

Man dead in ‘targeted’ shooting in East Vancouver

  • 10 hours ago

 

Rural fire department lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

  • 10 hours ago

 

Nelson paddlers win big at Club Crew World Championship

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read