Man dead after early morning shooting in Lower Mainland

Victim, who was not known to police, was pronounced dead at scene in Surrey

RCMP cordon off an area Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A 22-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP cordoned off an area in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. after reports that a person was shot at or near a home in the city’s Newton neighbourhood.

The victim, who is not known to police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Surrey shooting being politicized

READ MORE: Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

In the period of July 1 – Sept 30 this year there were 7 incidents of shots fired in the City of Surrey, 4 of these occurred in Newton. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) November 9, 2018

This is Surrey’s 11th homicide of the year. Eight of the victims died by gunfire.

There have been at least 34 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

More to come…

beau.simpson@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter