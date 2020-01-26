A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

Man clings to roof of car driving along busy road in Maple Ridge

The man was also seen jumping on the vehicle

  • Jan. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Police will not be releasing any information until Monday after a video of a man clinging to a moving car surfaced Saturday as it travelled along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

The video, taken by Bryan Johns and posted to Facebook, shows a car turning right onto Dewdney Trunk Road from 210 Street with a man standing on the front windshield appearing to yell at the driver though the passenger-side window.

The man, then, jumps from the hood to the top of the car as the vehicle attempts to make a right-hand-turn.

The dark-coloured hatchback makes the turn eastbound onto Dewdney Trunk with the man clinging to the roof of the car and almost rear-ends a white truck that pulls over onto the sidewalk.

The car drives around the truck and continues with the man now dangling from the passenger-side of the vehicle.

It is unclear what happened to the man or whether he suffered any injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP posted a tweet on Saturday that confirmed they are investigating the incident and that all parties have been identified.

Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival would only say that they have identified who the people are in the video and police have dealt with them.

“There is no concern for safety to the public,” Percival said.

• More to follow

