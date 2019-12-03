Man charged with stabbing outside of Abbotsford restaurant

Victim, 17, had non-life-threatening injuries after assault on Nov. 15

Police were on the scene of a stabbing in the parking lot of IHOP and BMO at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West on Nov. 15. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A 19-year-old man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that occurred last month in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant and BMO bank.

Tanner Sithigarn Fox has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a court order.

Police were called to the area of South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and found that a 17-year-old man had been stabbed. His injuries were not life-threatening.

TANNER FOX

At the time, police said that a verbal altercation between three or four men turned physical, and one of the men was stabbed in the arm and back.

Two or three men were seen running away from the scene.

Police said the incident was not gang-related.

Fox remains in custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.

According to the provincial court database, Fox was previously charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault causing bodily harm from June 10 of this year.

Those charges are still making their way through the courts.

