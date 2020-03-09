Man charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder after fatal shooting of Langford mother

Anthony Singh Dheensaw, 35, is charged in relation to the death of Angela Dalman

Anthony Dheensaw, 35, has been charged with the murder of Langford woman Angela Dalman. The 40-year-old mother was fatally shot outside a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue on Friday around 9:30 p.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A 35-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder following a shooting that took the life of a Langford mother Friday night.

Anthony Singh Dheensaw is charged with killing Angela Dalman, 40, at a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on March 6. The man also faces an attempted murder charge resulting from the same incident.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Kirsten Marita, a neighbour who set up a memorial outside the Langford home Saturday afternoon. She was one of the first people on the scene before officials arrived.

“All I want to state is that everybody that showed up did an amazing job trying to help as best as we can. … She knew in her last moments that she wasn’t alone.”

Dheensaw will make a court appearance on March 16.

West Shore RCMP, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 250-380-6211.

