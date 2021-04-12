Man charged with robbing Castlegar 7-Eleven at knife point

A 29-year-old Castlegar man has been accused of robbing a Castlegar convenience store at knife point.

Jonathan O’Rourke has been formally charged with robbery and theft under $5,000.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, April 11, RCMP officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Columbia Avenue.

According to Sgt. Monty Taylor, the responding officers were told that the suspect, who had previously been identified as a shoplifter, re-entered the business after being told by staff he was not welcome.

“Instead of leaving the store as requested, the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and confronted the employees with a knife and demanded money,” said Taylor.

The suspect allegedly obtained a small undisclosed amount of currency and fled the store on foot.

O’Rourke appeared before the provincial courts on April 12. He was released from custody on bail conditions. His next scheduled court appearance in Castlegar Provincial Court is May 5, 2021.

