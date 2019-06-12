Man charged with knifepoint robbery of Abbotsford pizza restaurant

Kolton Klassen is under investigation for two other robberies at same location

D-Hut Pizza in Abbotsford was the target of three recent robberies. A man has now been charged with one of them and is under investigation for the other two. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A man who has had charges laid against him for the knifepoint robbery of an Abbotsford pizza restaurant on Sunday is under investigation for two previous robberies at the same location.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the most recent robbery occurred at about 8 p.m. on June 9, when a man entered D-Hut Pizza on Clearbrook Road, produced a knife, demanded and obtained cash, and fled on foot.

Bird said a patrol officer was in the area at the time and was flagged down by an employee from the restaurant.

A description of the suspect was then broadcast to other officers and, within a minute, the man was located a block away and arrested.

Kolton Kurt Klassen has now been charged with one count of robbery. He remains in police custody at this time.

Bird said investigators are also looking into whether Klassen was involved in two previous robberies at D-Hut Pizza.

One was on May 29 and the other was on June 8. Those two incidents also involved a man with a knife.

According to the provincial court database, Klassen is also before the courts for two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (PPT) in Abbotsford in September 2017. He has been ordered to stand trial, but a date for that has not yet been set.

Klassen also a 2011 conviction for PPT, for which he received a 12-month conditional sentence.

Vikki Hopes | Reporter

