Man charged with hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Abbotsford

Man in his 50s died after being struck by vehicle on Highway 11 in October 2019

Emergency crews were on the scene Oct. 17, 2019 of a hit-and-run on Highway 11 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A man has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian in Abbotsford in October 2019.

According to the provincial court database, Surjit Singh Sidhu, who was born in 1950, has been charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death.

The collision took place Oct. 17 just after 6 a.m. on Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) near Clayburn Road.

RELATED: Vehicle located and driver arrested in relation to fatal hit-and-run

Police at the time said that a man in his 50s was struck by a southbound vehicle that drove away.

The pedestrian died on the scene. His name has not been released.

At 1 p.m. that day, police indicated that the suspect vehicle had been located and seized and the driver had been arrested.

Sidhu was charged on June 26, according to the online database. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Abbotsford on Aug. 24.

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News